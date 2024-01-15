airBaltic and SWISS start codeshare partnership

Effective from 31 January, airBaltic and SWISS will start a codeshare partnership. SWISS will add its code to airBaltic Zurich – Riga – Zurich flights, providing its customers with more convenience and enhanced flexibility when travelling to Latvia. The partnership is based on a connecting codeshare, i.e. the agreement is valid for flights between Zurich and Riga in combination with a connecting flight before or after this flight.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “SWISS is a strong, well-known premium airline. With this codeshare agreement, customers will now benefit from more convenient travels between Switzerland and Riga, airBaltic home base in Latvia.”

As part of this new codeshare, SWISS places its LX code on airBaltic-operated route from Zurich to Riga and vice versa, bringing airBaltic additional passenger traffic from its wide network of more than 100 destinations, including North and South America, Asia, and Africa.