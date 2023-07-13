Record-breaking results for airBaltic in H1/2023

airBaltic has recorded the highest-ever revenue for the first half of a single year. The guidance of consolidated financial results for the first six months of 2023 already highlights a significant achievement – a substantial preliminary revenue increase to EUR 285 million. This figure represents a 49% growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “The first half of 2023 has surpassed our expectations, driving airBaltic towards strong commercial performance. We have been recording a strong summer season so far, with each passing month showcasing improvements with an upward trend. In comparison to the first six months of 2022, we see significant growth in preliminary revenues, as well as passenger numbers and performed flights. Looking ahead, our target and ambition remains to achieve EUR 700 million in revenue and a substantial increase in passenger numbers – 4.4 million by the end of 2023.”

“Furthermore, our primary focus for the future remains to be the leading connectivity provider to and from the home cities of Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere. Here airBaltic has strengthened its positions and is committed to enhancing passenger experience and making a significant contribution to the economy,” Gauss added.

During the first six months of 2023, airBaltic carried close to 2.0 million passengers, or 52% more than during the same period last year. The number of performed flights increased by 20% to 20,300.

H1 2023* H1 2022 Change % Total revenue EUR 285 million EUR 191 million 49% Passengers 2.0 million 1.3 million 52% Flights 20,300 16,900 20%

* The guidance of consolidated financial results for the first half of 2023.

