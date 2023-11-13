airBaltic places order for 30 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, eyeing fleet of 100 by 2030

During the Dubai Air Show 2023, airBaltic, the national airline of Latvia, and Airbus revealed a firm purchase agreement for 30 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with the option for an additional 20 of the same type. “This strategic move positions airBaltic to become the largest A220 customer in Europe, aiming to operate a fleet of 100 A220-300s by 2030 and maintaining its status as the world’s leading A220-300 operator,” the airline said.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, expressed enthusiasm about the historic milestone, stating, “This day marks a significant milestone in the history of airBaltic – our plans for the first time ever to operate a fleet of 100 aircraft by 2030.” He highlighted the pivotal role the Airbus A220-300 has played in airBaltic’s success over the past seven years, serving as the backbone of their operations and contributing to the airline’s international achievements.

As the global launch operator of the A220-300 since late 2016, airBaltic has showcased the aircraft’s capabilities by operating all its flights with a single-type fleet of this advanced model since May 2020. The A220-300 has not only met but exceeded airBaltic’s expectations, achieving superior overall performance, fuel efficiency, and passenger convenience.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, commended airBaltic for its commitment to the A220, stating, “Thank you to airBaltic for being such an ambassador for the A220 with this repeat order.” He emphasized the unique capabilities of the A220, offering an unparalleled combination of range, performance, and passenger appeal. The A220 has been a key player in airBaltic’s success and growth, and this latest order solidifies the long-term partnership between the airline and Airbus.

The Airbus A220-300 not only provides a superior flying experience for passengers, with wider seats, larger windows, and more cabin space for hand luggage, but it also excels in environmental sustainability. The A220-300 is the most efficient commercial aircraft globally, reducing CO2 and NOX emissions by 25% and 50%, respectively, compared to previous generation aircraft and industry standards. Additionally, it boasts a noise footprint that is twice as small as its predecessors.

With over 13.4 million passengers flown on the A220-300 and more than 150,000 flights completed, airBaltic’s commitment to expanding its A220 fleet signifies confidence in the aircraft’s reliability, efficiency, and environmental benefits. As the leading airline in the Baltics, airBaltic’s extensive route network connects European, Middle Eastern, North African, and Caucasus destinations, solidifying its position as a key player in the aviation industry.