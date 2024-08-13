airBaltic places order for 10 additional A220 aircraft

Latvian flag carrier airBaltic confirms an incremental order for an additional 10 Airbus A220-300s. This new and fourth reorder will take the airline’s total firm order to 90 aircraft. “Already operating a strong fleet of close to 50 A220-300s, airBaltic is currently the largest A220 customer in Europe and the largest A220-300 operator in the world,” Airbus wrote in a press release.

The Latvian flag carrier has a long standing history operating the Airbus A220-300, having been the launch customer in 2016. Since 2020, the airline has operated an A220-exclusive fleet. With a firm order for 90 A220-300, airBaltic further reinforces its position as the largest A220 customer in Europe.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, said: “For the first time in the company’s history, airBaltic plans to operate a fleet of close to 100 A220-300 aircraft, and these exercised options are the next step in the right direction. Over the years, this aircraft type has proven its operational capabilities and value – it has been the backbone of our operations and has played an integral role in the international success story of airBaltic. By exercising these options, we are strengthening our unwavering support and trust in the A220 Programme and are looking forward to our fleet expansion over the upcoming years.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales of Airbus Commercial Aircraft business, said: “We are honored and thankful that airBaltic is placing its fourth follow-up order. This latest agreement from Latvia’s flag carrier is a strong endorsement of the superior value and operational opportunities offered by this latest generation aircraft. The A220 is quite simply the most efficient aircraft in its size category, with a spacious cabin driving the best Net Promoter Scores with passengers wherever it is operated, and the range capability to fly non-stop to any destination on the carrier’s current network and beyond.”