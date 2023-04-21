Paris, Amsterdam and Milan are airBaltic’s top destinations in March from Riga

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has announced that its top destinations from Riga in March were Paris CDG, Amsterdam and Milan Malpensa. These destinations are becoming popular among both leisure and business travellers due to the airline’s focus on offering passengers a wide variety of travel options and flexible timetables.

Apart from these destinations, airBaltic flights to London, Stockholm, Frankfurt and Berlin are also ranked among the most favoured routes from Riga in March.

airBaltic provides flights to more than 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.

Riga, April 21, 2023