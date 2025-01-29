Lufthansa Group acquires 10% stake in airBaltic for €14 million

Lufthansa Group has signed an agreement to acquire a 10% minority stake in airBaltic for €14 million, marking a deeper strategic partnership between the two airlines.

The investment, structured as a convertible share, will convert into ordinary shares upon a future airBaltic IPO. Post-IPO, Lufthansa’s stake will be at least 5%, depending on market valuation.

Key Details of the Investment

€14 million investment to support airBaltic's expansion and growth strategy.

Lufthansa Group to gain a seat on airBaltic's Supervisory Board.

Strengthens Lufthansa's strategic role as a long-term partner.

Subject to antitrust review, with closing expected in Q2 2025.

This move enhances airBaltic's financial position and reinforces its leading hybrid airline model, particularly in wet lease operations and market expansion. The deal underscores Lufthansa's continued investment in regional connectivity and strategic airline partnerships.