airBaltic launches new winter routes from Vilnius to Dusseldorf and Oslo

Latvian airline airBaltic has launched two new winter routes from Vilnius, Lithuania, adding Düsseldorf, Germany, and Oslo Torp, Norway, to its expanding network. The new flights, which began this October, offer Lithuanian travelers twice-weekly services to each destination, with tickets starting from EUR 29 in Economy Class and EUR 179 in Business Class for Oslo Torp, and EUR 49 and EUR 225 for Düsseldorf.

Thomas Ramdahl, Senior Vice President of Network Management at airBaltic, highlighted the airline’s commitment to connecting Lithuania with diverse travel options for both leisure and business passengers. airBaltic’s winter schedule now includes 14 direct routes from Vilnius, with additional one-stop connections to over 80 European destinations via its Riga hub.

This expansion precedes a significant addition for the summer season, as airBaltic prepares to introduce seven more destinations from Vilnius, including popular spots like Ibiza, Rhodes, and Tel Aviv.