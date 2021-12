Latvian airline Air Baltic opened a new route from Riga, Latvia, to Kittilä, Finland. The first flight from Riga arrived at Kittilä Airport on 18 December 2021.

The new route will be operated every Saturday until 26 February 2022.

“We are very happy for Air Baltic’s investment in the Finnish market, and for promoting the travel industry in Lapland with this new route,” says Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

19.12.2021 at 17:54