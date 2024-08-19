airBaltic eyes expansion with new crew bases (Tallinn, Vilnius, Munich, Vienna and Brussels), starting from November 2024

airBaltic is continuing to expand its operations, with new crew bases in Tallinn (Estonia) and Vilnius (Lithuania) starting from November 1, 2024. For next year’s Summer 2025 season, the Baltic airline will temporarily open another three crew bases around Europe: Munich, Germany – Vienna, Austria and Brussels, Belgium.

To attract pilots to join the airline, airBaltic offers a sign-up bonus of €15,000 gross for captains and €10,000 gross for (senior) first officers. Moreover, starting as of January next year, airBaltic will implement a salary increase and improvements in crew rosters with more (off?) days for both pilots and cabin crew.

airBaltic currently operates 48 Airbus A220-300’s and aims to operate a fleet of 100 aircraft of the same type by 2030.

In a press release, Pauls Calitis, Chief Operations Officer of airBaltic said: “As airBaltic continues to grow, we are pleased to announce a new vacancy “Captain” on our Airbus A220-300 aircraft. As a Captain of an Airbus A220-300, you will lead operations aboard one of the most modern and youngest fleets in Europe. This role places you at the forefront of our commitment to safety, innovation, and exceptional service, ensuring a safe and enjoyable flying experience for our passengers. We invite all interested candidates to apply and come under our wing at one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe.”

“In line with our continuous efforts to ensure that our employees are well-compensated and maintain a work-life balance, we have recently announced the establishment of new crew bases, salary increases, and roster improvements for both, pilots and cabin crew,” he added.