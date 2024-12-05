airBaltic eyes additional revenue with business class upgrade feature

airBaltic announced a partnership with Plusgrade, a company specialized in bringing ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, to introduce a new business class upgrade feature. With the new feature, passengers will be able to bid for an upgrade. “This collaboration enhances the flying experience for our passengers while improving airBaltic’s premium cabin utilization and increasing revenue,” the airline said.

Nat?lija Kuzmina, VP Customer Experience & Insights at airBaltic is delighted with the new partnership: “we continuously strive to enhance the travel experience for our customers. The new partnership with Plusgrade allows us to extend the benefits of Business Class to more passengers while maintaining operational performance and increasing revenue.”

Ken Harris, founder and CEO of Plusgrade: “We are excited to partner with airBaltic, one of Europe’s most innovative airlines. This partnership enables airBaltic to maximize their premium cabin revenue while providing their passengers with opportunities to enhance their journey. We look forward to expanding our partnership with additional ancillary revenue solutions in 2025.”