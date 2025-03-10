airBaltic expands workforce with over 150 new job opportunities across various departments

As part of its continued growth and expansion, Latvian national airline airBaltic is actively recruiting, offering more than 150 job positions across 28 vacancies in various departments. These include roles for pilots, flight instructors, operations and commercial personnel, technicians, customer care representatives, and more.

Currently, airBaltic is hiring Captains (with ICAO and EASA ATPL licenses) and Senior First Officers (with a fast-track command) for its Airbus A220-300 fleet. Qualified professionals who join the airline by May 31, 2025, and successfully complete the selection process will receive a sign-up bonus—EUR 15,000 gross for Captains and EUR 10,000 gross for Senior First Officers. Additionally, the airline is seeking candidates for key operational roles, including Operations Control Centre Duty Supervisor and Flight Instructors at the airBaltic Training Centre.

Beyond flight operations, airBaltic is also recruiting for positions in Revenue Management, IT, Finance, Technical, and Customer Care departments. Interested applicants can explore open job listings and apply via the airline’s official careers page.

Al?na Aronberga, Senior Vice President Human Resources at airBaltic, commented: “Having received our 50th Airbus A220-300 aircraft last month and continuing to expand operations, airBaltic is also growing its team of professionals across various positions. Whether you are just starting your career or are an experienced professional seeking a new path, we invite you to apply and join the leading airline in the Baltics. At airBaltic, we offer excellent benefits and opportunities for career growth.”

In addition to professional recruitment, the well-regarded airBaltic Pilot Academy is actively accepting new applicants. Currently, the academy hosts more than 160 active students from the Baltic States and other European countries. To date, over 130 graduates have successfully transitioned into First Officer roles within the airline.