Eight students graduate airBaltic Pilot Academy

On February 20, 2023 – eight students graduated from the Latvian national airline’s airBaltic Pilot Academy, receiving a commercial pilot license upon completion of the full-time airline transport pilot programme. In addition, already the 17th group of 17 students began their professional pilot studies.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are proud of the most recent graduates of the Pilot Academy. In order to join the team of airBaltic very soon, some of them will start further training this month. Highly-trained personnel is one of the key factors of successful operations at any airline. Also, we congratulate the young and determined students of the 17th group, who started their studies today.”

The latest graduates represent countries such as Germany, Italy, Lithuania, and Latvia. The 17th group represents Austria, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

There are 75 active students at the airBaltic Pilot Academy at the moment. Most of them are from Baltic countries, however, there are students also from other EU countries such as Germany, France, Finland, Spain and Italy among others. Overall, more than 10% of airBaltic Pilot Academy students are female. As for now, 77 students, after graduating, have joined airBaltic.

Since May 2022, airBaltic Pilot Academy has improved the payment structure for its commercial pilot study programme. As of now, after successfully passing the company’s assessment, airBaltic will finance a significant part of the studies.

Students of the airBaltic Pilot Academy will now have to cover the costs of studies until obtaining a private pilot license level, costing approximately EUR 25,000. After passing airBaltic pilot assessment and becoming an employee of the company, the airline will provide financing for the rest of the studies.