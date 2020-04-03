[Coronavirus] airBaltic further reduces capacity until end of Summer season

As the Coronavirus crisis continues, significantly affecting demand for air travel, airBaltic is forced to further decrease its overall capacity between April 15 and October 31, 2020, cancelling approximately 50% of its flights. Currently, the airline is in the process of adjusting its network and flight schedule according to temporarily reduced fleet at the beginning of restarting the scheduled operations once the crisis is over.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “Considering the significant impact on the demand, we currently plan to restart our operations gradually. When we will be able to, we will start with a reduced number of aircraft who will serve daily flights to our top routes. With each upcoming week, more aircraft will return to service, offering more flights.”

In addition, airBaltic has made a decision to delay the launch of the new routes it had planned for the summer season of 2020 from all three Baltic states as well as temporarily discontinue a number of additional routes.

Passengers who have bookings for the affected flights will be contacted via e-mail individually and offered travel alternatives. Latest information concerning the travel updates from airBaltic can be found on the company’s website.

Currently, airBaltic continues to offer its clients charter passenger and cargo flights that may be requested on the company’s website.