airBaltic chooses RECARO aircraft seating to equip its Airbus A220-300 fleet

The Latvian national airline airBaltic and RECARO Aircraft Seating, a global leader in aircraft seat manufacturing, announce plans to furnish the airline’s single-type fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft with RECARO economy class seats. With this step, airBaltic will become the first carrier in Europe and the second one in the world to feature these RECARO seats on an A220-300 aircraft.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “This year, we will celebrate already eight years since airBaltic became the global launch operator of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft type. To elevate the passenger comfort and travel experience even more, we are excited to reveal our plans to collaborate with RECARO Aircraft Seating on our new seat offer, which will benefit the airBaltic passengers travelling within the airline’s wide network in Europe and beyond.”

Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding: “Teaming up with airBaltic marks an exciting opportunity for us at RECARO. Our economy class seat will elevate passenger comfort within the airBaltic cabin to new levels, and I am confident this collaboration is the beginning of a long-lasting partnership.”

The announcement was made today by Martin Gauss and Mark Hiller during the annual Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

The RECARO aircraft seats set new industry standards with a cutting-edge combination of lightweight, ergonomic design, and exceptional comfort. airBaltic passengers will benefit from a spacious and ergonomic seating experience with extra comfort level seats and features, including an integrated headrest, a 30-inch seat pitch, backrest recline, and individual power access at each seat with type USB-C port. To maintain similar design across all fleet, the new seats will remain in the light grey leather design. The first airBaltic A220-300 aircraft equipped with the new seats is planned for 2026.

airBaltic operates more than 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets are available on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.