airBaltic carries 53% more passengers in May 2023

During May 2023, airBaltic has carried 437 000 passengers or by 53% more than during the same period last year. In the previous month, airBaltic performed 4 180 flights, marking a 20% increase from May 2022.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “The summer season is in full swing and we are already seeing a rise in the number of passengers choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline. This is mostly due to our recent launch of 20 new routes from all four bases. In addition, the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and extra flights between Riga and Tampere played a significant role – providing fans with the opportunity to support the men’s hockey team of Latvia, who have proudly won bronze medals.”