airBaltic carries 35% more passengers in April 2023

During April 2023, the Latvian airline airBaltic carried 330 000 passengers or 35% more than during the same period last year. In the previous month, airBaltic performed 3,260 flights, marking a 3% increase from April 2022.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “The summer season has officially begun and we are already seeing a rise in the number of carried passengers – an increasing number of people are choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline. This is likely due in part to our recent launch of 20 new routes from all four bases, which have generated significant interest. As a result, we anticipate even greater increase in passenger numbers during the summer season.”