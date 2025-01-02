airBaltic cancels 4,670 flights due to engine maintenance delays

Latvian airline airBaltic has announced the cancellation of 4,670 flights for the summer 2025 season due to extended delays in engine maintenance by Pratt & Whitney, the supplier for its Airbus A220-300 fleet. This disruption will affect an estimated 67,160 passengers and force the airline to cancel 19 routes and reduce frequencies on 21 others. Despite these challenges, airBaltic assures that over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond will remain operational, ensuring connectivity for the Baltic States.

The engine manufacturer’s inability to meet its maintenance commitments has left several airBaltic aircraft grounded well into 2025. This issue, compounded by global supply chain challenges, has significantly impacted the airline’s operations. airBaltic has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and is offering support through rebooking options or full refunds. The airline emphasizes its commitment to minimizing disruption and maintaining reliable service amid these external challenges.

Passengers affected by these cancellations are encouraged to review their bookings via the “Manage My Booking” section on airBaltic’s website, where they can choose alternative flights or request refunds. For additional support, customers can contact airBaltic’s Call Center or the agency through which tickets were booked. The airline continues to collaborate closely with Pratt & Whitney to resolve the maintenance delays and restore its fleet’s full operational capacity.