Baltic Cargo Center reports 10% revenue growth and expansion at new Riga cargo hub

The Baltic Cargo Center, airBaltic’s cargo ground handling arm at RIX Riga Airport, reported solid 2024 results with a 10% rise in operating revenue to EUR 1.16 million and a near tripling of net profit to EUR 64,000. The company handled over 10,000 tonnes of cargo and mail across 21,000 airBaltic-operated flights.

Despite regional geopolitical challenges, the company maintained stability and advanced its long-term growth strategy. A major milestone was the move to the new Baltic Cargo Hub, a 6,895 m² facility equipped with advanced handling systems and dedicated zones for special cargo, boosting efficiency and capacity at RIX.

With continued investment in infrastructure and innovation, the Baltic Cargo Center aims to further strengthen its role in Latvia’s logistics sector and within the broader airBaltic Group cargo ecosystem.