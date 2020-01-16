airBaltic’s new record: 5 million passengers in 2019 (+22%)

Latvian airline airBaltic in 2019 has carried 5 049 317 passengers or 22% more than the year before to its network. It is the highest number of passengers carried in the airline’s history.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are reaching new heights and offering better connections to people travelling to and from the Baltics. In 2019, we continued our sustainable growth path and showed strong results that will help us to pave our future path, strengthening our role as the largest carrier in the region.”

“Last year we launched nine new routes, and, by adding more Airbus A220-300 to our fleet, increasing the comfort and reliability of our flights. Already now a majority of our passengers fly on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft,” Martin Gauss.

In 2019, airBaltic operated a total of 62 748 flights or 12% more than in 2018. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, was at a level of 76% in 2019.

2019 2018 Change Number of passengers 5 049 317 4 135 711 +22% Number of flights 62 748 56 261 +12% Load factor 76% 75% +1%-point 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 86% 88% -2%-points December 2019 December 2018 Change Number of passengers 357 723 292 765 +20% Number of flights 4 786 4 470 +7% Load factor 70% 64% +6%-points 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 89% 86% +3%-points

In 2020, airBaltic continues its expansion in the Baltics and will launch 14 new routes, including four new direct destinations from Tallinn, Estonia, and five new destinations from Vilnius, Lithuania. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destinations are already available on the company’s website at www.airbaltic.com.

January 16, 2020