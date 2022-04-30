airBaltic wet leases one Ukraine International Airlines aircraft

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that it has agreed to wet-lease one Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-900ER aircraft. Aircraft and its crew will perform flights within airBaltic network short term starting from May 1, 2022.

Martin Gauss, airBaltic Chief Executive Officer: “Ukraine International Airlines has been a reliable long-term partner of airBaltic. It is now a very challenging time for the Ukrainian people and their national airline. By temporarily wet-leasing their aircraft, we are also providing short term work to the employees of Ukraine International Airlines.”

Sergey Fomenko VP Commerce Ukraine International Airlines: “We would like to thank our very good partner and friend airBaltic for selecting Ukraine International Airlines as a capacity provider on an ACMI basis for its network. Especially now, when UIA temporarily cannot operate flights to and from Ukraine such an act of international aviation cooperation is very symbolic and important. UIA as IOSA certified carrier is ready to deliver high-quality service on routes of airBaltic.”

airBaltic has chosen to wet-lease additional aircraft short term due to the impact caused by the global supply chain issues. Such a decision enables the company to ensure its planned flight schedule.

