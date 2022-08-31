airBaltic welcomes its 50 millionth passenger

Today, on August 31, the Latvian airline airBaltic welcomed its 50 millionth passenger since its founding in 1995. The lucky passenger was Dace Jonaite, who landed at the airline’s home base in Riga Airport on board Airbus 220-300 aircraft from Vienna, Austria.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “This is a significant milestone for airBaltic. We are delighted for almost 27 years in the skies and grateful to our passengers for choosing and trusting us with their travels. It means a lot to us and motivates us to strive even harder to be and remain the best connectivity provider to and from the Baltic region.”

Laila Odi?a, Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport: “We are delighted to welcome the 50 millionth passenger of our national airline in Riga – at the home airport of airBaltic. Together, we have made Riga Airport the largest air hub in the Baltics, and we are ready for further joint goals, becoming an important air hub in the entire Northern European region.”

The milestone was celebrated today in a special event held outside the Riga Airport. Together with airport representatives, guests and employees, airBaltic welcomed and greeted the lucky passenger. The event was marked with a performance by the popular Latvian band Citi Z?ni, the Latvian Eurovision 2022 contestant.

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius as well as Tampere, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets is available on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

Riga, 31.08.2022