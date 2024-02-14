airBaltic welcomes its 47th Airbus A220-300 aircraft

On February 13, 2024, the Latvian national airline airBaltic welcomed its 47th Airbus A220-300 jet, registered as YL-ABU, in Riga. This is the first Airbus A220-300 delivery for airBaltic in 2024. It is a part of the 50 Airbus A220-300 which airBaltic has ordered. Furthermore, in November 2023, the company announced a firm purchase agreement for 30 more Airbus A220-300 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 20 aircraft of the same type.

Thus far, airBaltic has carried more than 14,478,000 passengers on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Airbus A220-300s of the airline have completed over 160,000 flights and flown 352,000 block hours.

Since May 2020, airBaltic has operated all its flights with a single aircraft type – Airbus A220-300, thus minimising the complexity and benefiting from the additional efficiency provided by the aircraft.

The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond the company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and the staff. This aircraft offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and much more.

In addition, the aircraft is also considerably quieter – with a twice smaller noise footprint when compared to the previous generation aircraft. Moreover, at the moment it is the most efficient commercial aircraft in the world with a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO 2 and NO X emissions by 25% and 50% respectively in comparison with the previous generation aircraft and industry standards.