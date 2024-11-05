airBaltic welcomes 49th Airbus A220-300, expanding its all-Airbus fleet

Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, has received its 49th Airbus A220-300 jet, registered as YL-ABW, marking its third delivery of the type in 2024. Part of an order for 50 A220-300s, this fleet expansion aligns with airBaltic’s November 2023 announcement of a firm purchase for 30 additional A220-300 aircraft, with options for 20 more.

Operating solely with the Airbus A220-300 since 2020, airBaltic has carried over 17.8 million passengers on nearly 192,000 flights, benefiting from the aircraft’s enhanced efficiency. Known for its passenger-friendly features, the A220-300 provides wider seats, larger windows, ample luggage space, and quieter operations with a significantly smaller noise footprint. Environmentally, it reduces CO? and NO? emissions by 25% and 50%, respectively, versus older models.

airBaltic’s network spans over 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus, connecting from hubs in Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere, and seasonally, Gran Canaria.