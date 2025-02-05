airBaltic unveils stunning special livery for 50th Airbus A220-300

airBaltic has revealed its 50th Airbus A220-300 in Mirabel, Canada, featuring a striking livery celebrating the heritage of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. This striking livery portrays an artistic depiction of a girl soaring through the clouds with long, flowing hair crowned by a traditional wreath and proudly featuring the Latvian flag. The design also incorporates several other elements inspired by the rich heritage and nature of the Baltic region – a ladybug, a swallow, and a stork.

This milestone aircraft marks the completion of airBaltic’s initial order and brings the airline closer to its goal of a 100-strong A220-300 fleet by 2030. The specially painted aircraft will enter service in February 2025, continuing airBaltic’s commitment to the A220 as the backbone of its operations.