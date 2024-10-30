airBaltic unveils new customisable meal pre-order experience in Economy Class

airBaltic has introduced a new pre-order meal concept for Economy Class passengers, offering increased variety and customisation with a unique mix-and-match feature.

Passengers can now select up to five meal and five drink items, choosing from an expanded menu that includes new options like hot sushi, duck confit, and mushroom ravioli, as well as vegan and gluten-free choices.

The programme not only enhances dining options but also aims to reduce food waste by tailoring orders to individual preferences. The new system is currently available during ticket purchase, with expanded access for existing bookings planned for next year.

Business Class will continue to offer its gourmet dining service.