airBaltic to operate direct flights to Tenerife from its four bases: Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere

The Latvian national airline airBaltic announces that it will be expanding its direct flight offerings to Tenerife (Spain) beyond its home base in Riga to include the airline’s bases in Vilnius (Lithuania), Tallinn (Estonia), and Tampere (Finland). The twice-weekly flights will begin at the end of October 2023 as part of airBaltic‘s 11 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere for the upcoming winter season.

Tenerife is a Spanish island located in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the Canary Islands archipelago. It is known for its warm climate, beautiful beaches, and stunning natural landscapes, including the Mount Teide National Park. Tenerife is a popular tourist destination, offering a wide range of activities such as water sports, hiking, and nightlife. It is also home to many resorts and hotels, making it a great place for both relaxation and adventure.

The flights to Tenerife in the airBaltic network have already been a popular choice among travellers. With the addition of direct flights from all Baltic bases and Tampere, even more people will have the chance to discover this sunny and sought-after destination.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Tallinn – Tenerife (Spain) 2 flights weekly October 30, 2023 225 € Vilnius – Tenerife (Spain) 2 flights weekly October 31, 2023 215 € Tampere – Tenerife (Spain) 2 flights weekly November 1, 2023 235 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

As it has already been announced, airBaltic has published its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season. The airline is launching 11 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere (Finland), and will offer around 80 routes across its network to connect Riga and other cities in the region. This is the largest number of new routes in a winter season ever seen at airBaltic.