airBaltic to introduce new ticket types

In July 2020, Latvian airline airBaltic will introduce revised ticket types for its flights. Passengers will be able to select Green, Green Plus, Green Classic or Business class tickets tailored to better suit each traveller’s needs.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “We are continuing to revise our business model and adjust to the new reality, where offering our passengers increased flexibility for their travel plans is important to feel more confident when purchasing a ticket. We are constantly revising and improving all dimensions of our products and provide a service that addresses the needs of our clients.”

airBaltic has improved the flexibility of Green and Green Classic tickets that are known currently as Basic and Premium ticket types. Following passenger demand, airBaltic will introduce a new Green Plus ticket type primarily suited for those in search for the most affordable prices, but who also require checked baggage, which is included in the reservation.

Business ticket offer will remain with all the benefits known before, including premium services at the airport, lounges, on-board meals and drinks, full flexibility and premium services throughout the journey.

In addition, to ease the travelling experience of its passengers, airBaltic is reducing the checked baggage prices on the majority of its routes by up to 25%.

For passengers already holding purchased reservations, the new improved rules of the relevant ticket type will be applied.

Riga, 29.05.2020