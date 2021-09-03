AirBaltic to fly from Turku Airport (Finland) to Riga (Latvia)

Passenger traffic at Turku Airport is picking up speed during the autumn. Starting from today, September 2nd, AirBaltic operates direct flights between Turku and Riga.

“It is great news that airlines are coming back to the Turku Airport. AirBaltic’s direct route between Riga and Turku is very welcome. Many are itching to travel and want to see the world since they haven’t been able to do so for some time now,” says Turku Airport manager Juha Aaltonen from the airport company Finavia Corporation.

At first, the flights from Turku to Riga take place twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays from 05.20 to 06.25, with flights from Riga to Turku happening on Wednesdays and Sundays from 23.30 to 00.35 (+1). The aircraft for these flights will be the Airbus A220-300 series jet planes, which seat 145 passengers.

“We are glad to be able to serve the Turku region’s passengers again and to offer our extensive network of continuation flights through the Riga Airport. If there is enough demand, we can increase our flights for this route,” says AirBaltic Head of Sales Jan Nyholm.

Turku Airport has been in business during the entire pandemic. Wizzair flies three times a week to Poland’s Gdansk and twice a week to Skopje in North Macedonia, and Air Leap’s flights between Turku and Mariehamn have gone on almost uninterrupted throughout the pandemic.

Source: Turku Business Region 2.9.2021