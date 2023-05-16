airBaltic to extend summer routes of Catania, Malta, Porto, Valencia into winter season

The Latvian national airline airBaltic informs that it will be extending its summer season direct flight offerings from Riga to Catania (Sicily, Italy), Malta, Porto (Portugal), and Valencia (Spain) into the upcoming winter season, starting from the end of October 2023.

Altogether, the airline is also launching 11 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere (Finland) for the winter season, bringing its network to around 80 routes connecting Riga and other cities in the region. This is the largest number of new routes in a winter season ever seen at airBaltic.

Flights to Catania will continue in November 2023 and resume again in March 2023, while flights to Malta, Porto, and Valencia will operate twice a week from November 2023. airBaltic takes passenger demand and preferences into consideration when selecting destinations, and these four locations have proven to be very popular as sunny leisure destinations.

Starting now, almost all of the new routes are bookable at the most attractive price levels on the airBaltic website, www.airbaltic.com. The first sales campaign of the new winter season destinations will begin on May 16.