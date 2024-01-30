airBaltic to continue Gran Canaria base for Winter 2024/2025

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has announced the continuation of its operations from the seasonal base in Gran Canaria during the upcoming winter season. It will begin as of October 2024, and tickets for eight non-stop routes from Gran Canaria are already available for purchase on the airBaltic website www.airbaltic.com.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “Due to the success of our seasonal base in Gran Canaria and the resulting high demand, we are excited about the continuation of our Gran Canaria operations with eight direct routes to the Nordic and Baltic countries for the winter of 2024/2025. During the winter months, when global passenger demand is traditionally lower, we have identified an opportunity to optimise our capacity for maximum efficiency. Establishing a seasonal base in Gran Canaria allows us to meet the increase in demand for sunny winter destinations. Our presence in Gran Canaria not only enhances connectivity but also offers passengers a wide range of convenient travel options and services, including travel in Business Class.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Gran Canaria–Oslo Gardermoen 1 weekly flight October 27 Gran Canaria–Copenhagen 1 weekly flight October 27 Gran Canaria–Tallinn 2 weekly flights October 27 Gran Canaria–Riga 2 weekly flights October 28 Gran Canaria–Tampere 1 weekly flight October 29 Gran Canaria–Vilnius 1 weekly flight November 2 Gran Canaria–Oslo Torp 1 weekly flight November 2 Gran Canaria–Billund 1 weekly flight November 2

All routes will be operated by Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and airBaltic will offer both Business and Economy Class. Economy Class GREEN fare tickets are ideal for budget-minded travellers who want the flexibility to add additional services, such as checked baggage, heavy cabin baggage, meals on board, and specific seat selections, as needed. Business Class tickets offer a full-service fare package that includes benefits such as priority check-in and boarding, a seat in business class in front of the cabin with an extra free seat for more privacy, a three-course gourmet meal, unlimited beverages, and quicker disembarking upon arrival.