airBaltic to base two aircraft in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, for winter

The Latvian national airline airBaltic announces that it will open a seasonal base in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria (Spain) for the upcoming winter season, which will begin at the end of October 2023. During winter, two of the airline’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft will be based at the Gran Canaria Airport, serving 10 direct routes. The new routes will be available for booking as of June 21.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO airBaltic: “When preparing for the upcoming season, we always carefully analyze the market dynamics. For winter months, when the overall passenger demand worldwide is traditionally lower, we have identified an opportunity to optimize our capacity to be as efficient as possible – by establishing a seasonal base and operating two aircraft from Las Palmas to serve the demand for sunny and leisure destinations. Such expanded presence in Gran Canaria not only enhances connectivity, but also provides passengers with a wide range of convenient travel options.”

By basing two aircraft in Las Palmas, airBaltic demonstrates a strategy to optimise crew rotation efficiency and maximise aircraft utilisation, being able to assign them on routes through the airline’s already existing bases and served cities. Importantly, this decision will have no impact on airBaltic’s winter schedule, plans and overall operations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere. The seasonal offer compliments also the airBaltic current services to the Canary Islands, as the airline will continue to operate direct flights to Tenerife from its four main bases during the upcoming winter season.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Gran Canaria – Riga (Latvia) 3 flights weekly October 23, 2023 Gran Canaria – Bergen (Norway) 2 flights weekly December 1, 2023 Gran Canaria – Billund (Denmark) 2 flights weekly December 1, 2023 Gran Canaria – Copenhagen (Denmark) 1 flight weekly December 2, 2023 Gran Canaria – Vilnius (Lithuania) 1 flight weekly December 2, 2023 Gran Canaria – Oslo-Sandefjord Torp (Norway) 2 flights weekly December 2, 2023 Gran Canaria – Aalborg (Denmark) 2 flight weekly December 3, 2023 Gran Canaria – Oslo-Gardermoen (Norway) 2 flights weekly December 3, 2023 Gran Canaria – Tampere (Finland) 1 flight weekly December 5, 2023 Gran Canaria – Tallinn (Estonia) 1 flight weekly December 7, 2023

In addition to direct flights between Riga and Las Palmas, which were launched last year, airBaltic will now connect the airport to nine new destinations in Northern Europe.

Within the new routes, operated by Airbus A220-300 aircraft, airBaltic will offer both Business and Economy Class.

airBaltic provides flights to more than 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.