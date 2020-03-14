airBaltic temporarily suspends flights to Warsaw

Due to health and safety reasons as well as actions taken by authorities, airBaltic temporarily suspends all flights to/from Warsaw (Poland) starting on March 15 until March 28, 2020. Passengers who have bookings for the affected flights will be contacted via e-mail to offer them travel alternatives.

As informed previously, airBaltic has also temporarily suspended all flights to Italy and Israel, as well as postponed the launch of direct flights from Tallinn to Rome until June 1, 2020.

Between March 29 and May 31, 2020 airBaltic has made a decision to cancel a total of more than 2 000 additional flights. In order for the customer care division of the airline to be able to serve all affected passengers, the cancellations will be carried out over the upcoming week.

airBaltic offers an opportunity to change the date with no additional fee for travel by December 31 for all existing reservations made by March 9 with travel dates until March 31, 2020. In addition to all new reservations made from March 10 until March 31 passengers have the possibility to once change the date with no additional fee, for travel within 2020. Date change has to be made before the original departure date. If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding fare difference must be paid. Origin and destination of the reservation must remain the same as in the original ticket.

Latest information concerning the travel updates from airBaltic can be found on the company’s website.

airBaltic has a well-developed crisis plan for various economic and operational crises of the company. Since February 28, an action group C19AG has been established at the company, which regularly evaluates the latest situation and takes the necessary measures.

Riga, March 14, 2020