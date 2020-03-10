airBaltic temporarily also suspends flights to Rome and Tel Aviv until 31 May

Due to health and safety reasons as well as actions taken by authorities, airBaltic has made a decision to temporarily suspend all flights to/from Rome (Italy) starting on March 10 and to/from Tel Aviv (Israel) from March 11, 2020, until May 31, 2020. Passengers who have bookings for the affected flights will be contacted individually to offer them travel alternatives.

As informed previously, due to health and safety reasons as well as recommendations of the Latvian Centre for Disease Prevention and Control airBaltic has already suspended all flights to and from Milan and Verona as of March 9 until the end of April.

In addition to temporarily suspending flights from Riga to Rome and Tel Aviv, airBaltic also has postponed the launch of direct flights from Tallinn to Rome until June 1.

We encourage passengers to follow the recommendations issued by health institutions and regularly wash their hands as well as follow other basic hygiene principles. According to the World Health Organization, there is very little risk of any communicable disease being transmitted onboard an aircraft. To further decrease the risk, the World Health Organization encourages travellers who are unwell to delay their journey until they have recovered.

airBaltic offers an opportunity to change the date free of charge for travel by December 31 for all existing reservations made by March 9 with travel dates until March 31, 2020. Date change has to be made before the original departure date. If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding fare difference must be paid. Origin and destination of the reservation must remain the same as in the original ticket.

Latest information concerning the travel updates from airBaltic can be found on the company’s website.