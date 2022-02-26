airBaltic suspends flights to Russia

The Latvian airline airBaltic announces that due to increased risk and imposed restrictions all its flights to and from Russia are cancelled from February 26 until March 26.

The safety and security of our passengers and employees is the main priority of airBaltic. airBaltic is evaluating the current situation before each flight and remains in close contact with national and international authorities. The airline is flexible and ready to adjust its flight schedule when necessary.

airBaltic invites all affected passengers to check their booking on the airline’s webpage for a refund or contact airBaltic Call Centre for other possible changes by calling at +371 67280422.

Riga, 26.02.2022