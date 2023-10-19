airBaltic suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of the year

The Latvian airline airBaltic announces that due to the uncertainty related to the current situation in Israel, all airBaltic flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled until January 1, 2024.

The safety and security of passengers, employees and flights is the main priority of airBaltic. The airline remains in close contact with national and international authorities. Thus, the company is flexible and ready to adjust its flight schedule as necessary.

airBaltic invites all affected passengers to check their bookings on the airline’s webpage for a refund or contact airBaltic Call Centre for other possible changes by calling at +371 6700 6006.