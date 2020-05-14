airBaltic starts strong with four routes from Tallinn, as of 18 May

After receiving all of the necessary permissions, on May 18 airBaltic will resume direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo and as of May 25 to Vilnius. airBaltic is ready to resume operations from Riga International Airport once permissions form authorities are granted.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “Until the crisis began, we were the strongest carrier in Tallinn, providing the best connectivity to our Estonian passengers. Now we return with a clear target to maintain our position in Estonia and the Baltics. By focusing on an all-Airbus A220-300 fleet, we are well-positioned for the restart in Tallinn.”

“The safety and health of our passengers, our employees and society stand above all. When we will resume flights, all passengers will be provided with a face mask and disinfectant wipes. Our new flight operations will follow the recommendations issued by authorities. We are still continuing our work on specific guidelines for various other safety activities,” Martin Gauss added.

Full schedule and tickets for the flights will be available soon on the airBaltic website. In addition, a temporary offer for all new airBaltic reservations made by May 31, 2020, is available, offering passengers to rebook them free of charge to a new date. Only one date change is permitted.

14.05.2020