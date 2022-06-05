airBaltic starts flights from Tampere to Amsterdam

airBaltic launched direct flights between Tampere and Amsterdam, Netherlands on June 1. airBaltic now connects both cities with two weekly flights.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We opened our Tampere base a month ago, and now continue to improve the connectivity provided to and from this dynamic city. So far the demand from Finnish passengers has met our expectations.”

airBaltic performs direct flights from Tampere to Oslo (Norway) and Copenhagen (Denmark), Frankfurt, Munich (both Germany) and Amsterdam (Netherlands) as well as sunny leisure destinations Malaga (Spain) and Rhodes (Greece) in addition to continuing flights to Riga (Latvia).