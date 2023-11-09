airBaltic shows strong passenger numbers in October 2023 (+28%)

During October 2023, the Latvian national airline airBaltic carried 424 800 passengers or by 28% more than during the same period last year. Thus, even after the summer season has ended, continuously similar and stable indicators of transported passengers can still be observed in a single month. In October, airBaltic performed 4 060 flights, marking an 18% increase from the previous year.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We have noticed a growing number of people choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline, resulting in a continuous increase in passenger numbers throughout October compared to the previous year. For the third month in a row, we have showed strong passenger numbers in a single month, indicating that we are approaching the results achieved in July of this year, which were among the highest in airBaltic history. Furthermore, the regular addition of new routes across all our home markets generates significant travel interest and offers a wide array of travel options.”

October, 20231 October, 20222 Change Number of passengers 424 800 331 400 +28% Number of flights 4 060 3 450 +18%

airBaltic operates more than 100 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.