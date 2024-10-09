airBaltic sets new passenger, flight, and load factor records in September

Latvian airline airBaltic achieved record-breaking results in September 2024, carrying 505,200 passengers, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. The airline also operated 4,270 flights, a 4% rise from September 2023, and reached a new monthly load factor record of 84.8%, up 5.9 percentage points year-over-year. These figures mark the highest September traffic in airBaltic’s history.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss highlighted the airline’s continued growth and its expansion in the Baltic States, with plans to launch 16 new routes, including destinations like Mykonos, Ibiza, and Cluj-Napoca, while also increasing frequencies on several existing routes.

The airline has carried nearly four million passengers so far in 2024, further cementing its position as a leading carrier in the region.