airBaltic serves nearly half a million passengers in September 2023

During September 2023, the Latvian national airline airBaltic carried 446 300 passengers or by 32% more than during the same period last year. Thus, even after the summer season has ended, continuously similar and stable indicators of transported passengers can still be observed in a single month. In September, airBaltic performed 4 120 flights, marking a 20% increase from the previous year.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We see a growing number of people choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline, leading to a continuous increase in passenger numbers throughout September, compared to the previous year. Second month in a row we served nearly half a million passengers in a single month, indicating that we are approaching the results achieved in July of this year, which were among the highest in airBaltic history. Moreover, regular additions of new routes across all our home markets generate significant travel interest, as well as offer a wide array of travel options.”

September 2023 September 2022 Change Number of passengers 446 300 337 900 +32% Number of flights 4 120 3 420 +20%

This year airBaltic has carried more than 3 million passengers, totaling 3 446 700.