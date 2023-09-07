airBaltic serves nearly half a million passengers in August 2023 (+28%)

During August 2023, the Latvian national airline airBaltic carried 494,400 passengers or 28% more than during the same period last year. Thus, even at the end of summer, continuously similar and stable indicators of transported passengers can still be observed in a single month. In August, airBaltic performed 4,250 flights, marking a 24% increase from the previous year.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are pleased to see that passenger numbers continue to grow compared to the last year. In August, we served nearly half a million passengers in a single month, indicating that we are approaching the results achieved in July of this year, which were among the highest in airBaltic history. Additionally, the recent launch of 20 new routes across all our home markets has generated significant interest and offered passengers a wide array of travel options.”

August, 2023 August, 2022 Change Number of passengers 494 400 386 600 +28% Number of flights 4 250 3 420 +24%

airBaltic operates more than 100 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region. Riga, 07.09.2023