airBaltic serves more than half a million passengers in July 2023 (+24%)

During July 2023, the Latvian national airline airBaltic carried 514 800 passengers or by 24% more than during the same period last year. In the previous month, airBaltic performed 4 310 flights, marking a 17% increase from July 2022.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “For the first time since 2019 and the fifth time in the history of airBaltic, we have served over 500 000 passengers in a single month. The recent launch of 20 new routes across all our home markets has generated a lot of interest and provided passengers with a wide range of travel options. Overall, these results confirm our trajectory of growth, while the team’s dedication to delivering exceptional service is deeply appreciated by customers.”

July, 20231 July, 20222 Change Number of passengers 514 800 414 900 +24% Number of flights 4 310 3 680 +17%

airBaltic operates more than 100 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Caucasus region.