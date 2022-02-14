airBaltic schedules two additional flights from Kyiv to Riga

To address the significant passenger demand for flights from Kyiv, Ukraine to Riga, Latvia, airBaltic has scheduled two additional flights on February 15 and February 16, 2022. Tickets for the flights can already be purchased on www.airbaltic.com .

This week airBaltic plans to offer daily flights from Kyiv to Riga. In addition, the airline plans to perform direct flights from Kyiv to Vilnius on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday as well as a direct flight from Odessa to Riga on Saturday.

The safety of our passengers and employees is the main priority of airBaltic. airBaltic is continuously evaluating the current situation and following the recommendations issued by official authorities. airBaltic is flexible and ready to adjust its flight schedule if necessary.

Riga, 14.02.2022