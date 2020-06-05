airBaltic resumes Tallinn – Malaga route and flights from Riga to summer destinations, and launches new routes from Vilnius

airBaltic announced it is resuming some seasonal routes from Riga, in addition to Tallinn – Malaga. The airline will also launch three new routes from Vilnius.

airBaltic accelerates the opening of popular summer destinations

After receiving all of the necessary permissions, airBaltic plans to resume direct flights from Riga to nine popular summer leisure destinations between June 15 and July 7.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “Many European countries will again open their borders for tourists. People are resuming to plan their summer vacations or just a short break after a long time of not being able to travel. Therefore, we open some of the popular summer destinations earlier than planned.” “The safety and health of our passengers remains the highest priority. We have introduced strong safety measures and our new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities. All passengers on board of airBaltic aircraft are provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes,” Martin Gauss added. airBaltic is in close cooperation with the authorities to monitor the situation and is flexible to adjust the flight schedule if needed. Passengers are strongly suggested to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on official websites or with local embassies before travelling. Regulations are changing rapidly and vary per country, therefore always make sure you have the latest information to have a smooth journey. Between June 15 and July 7, airBaltic will resume flights from Riga to Dubrovnik, Rijeka and Split in Croatia, Barcelona in Spain, Nice in France, Larnaca in Cyprus as well as Rome, Catania and Milan in Italy and other destinations. Currently airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga to Tallinn, Vilnius, Oslo, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Munich, Berlin and Hamburg. The airline will also soon resume flights to Vienna, Dusseldorf, Paris and Copenhagen. In addition, airBaltic offers various direct services from Tallinn and Vilnius. airBaltic plans to launch flights from Vilnius to London, Dublin and Dubrovnik airBaltic announces that it plans to launch direct flights from Vilnius to London on June 15, Dublin on June 16 and Dubrovnik on July 6. Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “All three of the new routes have significant demand among our Lithuanian passengers. Until the crisis began, we provided the best connectivity to and from all three Baltic capitals. We aim to strengthen our positions by guaranteeing safe and convenient travel for our passengers.” Currently airBaltic performs daily direct flights from Vilnius to Riga, Tallinn and Oslo. Starting on June 8 airBaltic will also restart flights from Vilnius to Amsterdam, on June 9 to Paris, but from June 11 – also to Berlin. In addition, airBaltic offers various direct services from Riga and Tallinn. Full schedule and tickets for the flights are available on the airBaltic website. In addition, a temporary offer for all new airBaltic reservations made by June 30, 2020 is available, offering passengers to rebook them without an additional fee to a new date. Only one date change is permitted. To read more about the new airBaltic health measures, please visit airBaltic website: https://www.airbaltic.com/en/health-measures Riga & Vilnius, 5 June 2020