airBaltic resumes flights between Riga and Budapest

Starting on August 11 Latvian airline airBaltic will resume direct flights between Riga and Budapest in Hungary. The flights will be performed two times a week on an Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “We are glad to offer our passengers new travelling opportunities between Riga and Hungary. By continuing to monitor the situation and following a variety of additional safety measures we are able to expand airBaltic route map further each week.”

Currently, airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to various European business hubs and to popular leisure destinations. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

The safety and health of our passengers is airBaltic’s top priority. airBaltic has introduced strong safety measures and the new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities. All passengers on board of airBaltic aircraft are provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes.

Passengers are strongly suggested to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on official websites or with local embassies before travelling. Regulations are changing rapidly and vary per country, therefore always make sure you have the latest information to have a smooth journey.

To read more about the new airBaltic health measures, please visit airBaltic website: https://www.airbaltic.com/en/health-measures.

11.08.2020