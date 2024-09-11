airBaltic reports strong August growth, announces new routes for 2024

Latvian airline airBaltic achieved significant growth in August, carrying over 560,000 passengers, a 13% increase compared to August 2023. The airline operated 4,510 flights, marking a 6% rise. Notably, airBaltic reached a record-high load factor of 89.8%, a 6.6 percentage point increase year-over-year.

President and CEO Martin Gauss highlighted the airline’s record-breaking summer and emphasised plans to expand with 16 new routes from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius for the 2024 season. airBaltic continues to strengthen its position as the leading airline in the Baltic region.

Additionally, airBaltic’s bases in Estonia and Lithuania saw record passenger and flight numbers, with growth rates of up to 26%. The airline will also increase frequencies on several existing routes, catering to both leisure and business travellers.