airBaltic reports 7% increase in passengers for June, sets records in Lithuania and Estonia

airBaltic carried 488,200 passengers, experiencing a 7% increase in passenger numbers in June 2024 compared to the same period last year. The airline also performed 4,400 flights, a 5% rise from June 2023. Notable records were set at airBaltic’s bases in Lithuania and Estonia, with passenger increases of 15% and 11%, respectively.

Key highlights:

Passenger Growth : 488,200 passengers in June 2024, up 7% from June 2023.

: 488,200 passengers in June 2024, up 7% from June 2023. Flight Increase : 4,400 flights in June 2024, up 5% from June 2023.

: 4,400 flights in June 2024, up 5% from June 2023. Record Passengers : Lithuania and Estonia saw record June passenger numbers at 73,000 and 83,000 respectively.

: Lithuania and Estonia saw record June passenger numbers at 73,000 and 83,000 respectively. New Routes : Introduction of 15 new routes at the beginning of the summer season contributed to the growth.

: Introduction of 15 new routes at the beginning of the summer season contributed to the growth. Future Expansion : Plans to launch new routes, including seasonal and winter destinations like Madeira, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Innsbruck.

: Plans to launch new routes, including seasonal and winter destinations like Madeira, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Innsbruck. Operational Performance: airBaltic is operating 130 routes in 2024, the highest number ever, and maintains over 20 code-share partnerships.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, highlighted the positive trend in passenger numbers and the airline’s ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity. The expansion of the route network and introduction of new destinations are expected to further increase traffic across the Baltic region and beyond.