airBaltic recruited nearly 1,000 employees in 2022

As the company continues to expand and the global aviation market is gradually recovering, in 2022 the Latvian airline airBaltic recruited 931 employees. By the end of the year, the total size of the team reached 2 143 professionals. During 2023, it is planned to attain the mark of 2 500 employees.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “While providing the best connectivity to and from the Baltic region, last year we were able to increase our team by nearly 1 000 motivated and skilled professionals. This proudly confirms that airBaltic is still one of the most desirable employers in Latvia. Besides, as more aircraft join our fleet this year, the staff will keep growing.”

“Undeniably, impacted by the pandemic and the war, Europe’s economy is now facing challenges. However, we are lucky to continue providing jobs and working on the competitiveness of both airBaltic and the country,” Gauss added.

From the perspective of statistics, in 2022 airBaltic published 226 vacancies and received more than 16 800 applications, conducting 3 660 job interviews. The most applications were received for such positions as first officer, cabin crew and mechanic. The candidates represented such countries as Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

The most represented professions and areas of activity are cabin crew (>670), aircraft technical maintenance personnel (>410), pilots (>370), flight assurance and operations specialists (>290), commercial personnel (>220) and IT, human resources, finance and other office personnel (>180).

Furthermore, there are 72 active students at airBaltic Pilot Academy at the moment. As for now, already 64 students, after graduating, have joined airBaltic.

The average age of people working at airBaltic is 35 years, but the average seniority level reaches 6 years. Until now, 8 employees have been working in the company since its establishment in 1995. The proportion of gender equality is 46% women and 54% men. Today members of 30 nationalities work at airBaltic, including 50 Ukrainians, who have joined the company due to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

airBaltic is continuing active recruitment, and currently has around 30 open vacancies. To find out more about job opportunities at the airline, feel free to visit https://careers.airbaltic.com.

Riga, 05.01.2023