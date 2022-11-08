airBaltic records 10 million Airbus A220-300 passengers

Today, on November 8, the Latvian airline airBaltic recorded the reach of 10 million-passenger mark, travelling on Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Since the launch of commercial operations with the A220 on December 14, 2016, the airline has already completed more than 114 000 flights and flown over 251 000 block hours.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “I am delighted, together with our partners and passengers, to record and celebrate such an important milestone in the history of our company and fleet. Since we became the first airline in the world to start commercial operations with Airbus A220-300, formerly known as Bombardier CS300, we have benefited greatly from the flying experience, ensured by this aircraft.”

“During the last six years, the A220 definitely has become the backbone and business card of the airline’s operations, valued and appreciated by our team and customers. Since May 2020, all of airBaltic’s flights have been operated by a single type fleet, thus significantly improving many areas of our business,” Gauss added.

In the upcoming months, as an addition to the fleet, airBaltic is going to receive four new A220 deliveries, thus reaching 50 such aircraft by early 2024. Moreover, airBaltic holds 30 options and purchase rights for the same aircraft type.