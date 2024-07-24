airBaltic receives its 48th Airbus A220-300

On July 24, 2024, the Latvian national airline, airBaltic, celebrated the arrival of its 48th Airbus A220-300 jet, registered as YL-ABV, in Riga.

This marks the second Airbus A220-300 delivery for airBaltic in 2024 and is part of the airline’s substantial order of 50 A220-300 aircraft. In a significant expansion move, airBaltic announced in November 2023 a firm purchase agreement for an additional 30 Airbus A220-300 jets, with purchase rights for 20 more.

To date, airBaltic has successfully transported over 16,276,000 passengers using its Airbus A220-300 fleet. These aircraft have completed more than 178,000 flights, amassing 392,000 block hours. Since May 2020, airBaltic has streamlined its operations by exclusively using the Airbus A220-300, enhancing efficiency and reducing complexity.

The Airbus A220-300 has exceeded airBaltic’s expectations, offering superior performance, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort. Travelers enjoy wider seats, larger windows, increased cabin baggage space, and improved lavatories. Additionally, the aircraft boasts a significantly smaller noise footprint, being twice as quiet as previous-generation models. Environmentally, it leads the industry in efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions by 25% and NOX emissions by 50%.